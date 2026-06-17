The Department of Justice has sued New York health officials and contractor Public Partnerships LLC, alleging a fraudulent scheme involving the state’s roughly $10 billion Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Program, a Medicaid-funded home-care system serving hundreds of thousands of residents.

Federal officials claim New York manipulated the bidding process to favor PPL and allowed the company to improperly profit from Medicaid funds. The lawsuit seeks court intervention and could ultimately affect management of one of the nation’s largest home-care programs.

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New York officials deny wrongdoing and say the federal government’s claims are politically motivated. State leaders argue the program overhaul improved accountability and saved taxpayers more than $1 billion.

The lawsuit represents a major escalation in federal scrutiny of New York Medicaid operations and could have significant consequences for patients, caregivers, contractors, and state budgeting if the allegations are substantiated in court.

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