White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt criticized younger Americans during a Fox News appearance, turning complaints about high prices into a broader argument over work ethic, education, and the American Dream.

Speaking with Jesse Watters on Jesse Watters Primetime, Leavitt agreed that complaints about expensive living costs were gaining traction among younger adults. She said Gen Z and younger Americans had been raised with “silver spoons” and blamed some of the attitude on “laziness” and “liberal indoctrination.”

The exchange escalated when Watters suggested young people who misbehave should be made to join the Army. Leavitt responded by joking that they should be sent to Cuba or Iran, saying they would want to return quickly.

The comments are politically sharp because Leavitt is not only a White House official but also a member of Gen Z herself. Her framing casts younger voters’ economic frustration as a values problem rather than primarily an affordability problem.

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Federal data complicates that message. The Federal Reserve’s 2025 household well-being report found that financial well-being declined among young adults, even as the overall share of adults doing at least okay financially held steady. The Fed also reported that price increases remained the most common financial concern and that 49% of adults under 30 lived with a parent.

The labor market adds another layer. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that overall unemployment was 4.2% in June, with long-term unemployment up over the year and 4.7 million people working part time for economic reasons.

The consequence is political, not legal. The White House is defending patriotism and work ethic while younger voters continue to judge the economy through rent, groceries, wages, and job stability.

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