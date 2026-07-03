White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt criticized younger Americans during a Fox News appearance, saying Gen Z and younger adults have been raised with “silver spoons” and blaming some complaints about high prices on “laziness” and “liberal indoctrination.”

The remarks came during a conversation with Jesse Watters about young voters, the Democratic Party, and complaints that life in the United States has become too expensive. When Watters suggested young people who misbehave should join the Army, Leavitt joked that they should be sent to Cuba or Iran.

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The comments carry political risk because affordability remains a major concern for young adults. The Federal Reserve reported that young adults’ financial well-being declined in 2025, while price increases remained the most common financial concern among U.S. adults.

That makes the story less about one TV line and more about how the White House talks to younger voters under economic pressure.

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