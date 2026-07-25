Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s Senate race is now centered on the same issue he has used for years as a political weapon.

State Rep. James Talarico, the Democrat running against Paxton for U.S. Senate, accused the Republican nominee of committing voter fraud after ProPublica and The Texas Tribune reported that Paxton voted in multiple elections while registered at a Collin County address where he no longer appeared to live.

The Collin County Democratic Party filed a complaint asking the Texas secretary of state to investigate whether Paxton committed election fraud by voting in the May primary runoff. Paxton defeated longtime Sen. John Cornyn in that race.

No agency or court has found that Paxton broke the law. That distinction matters because the case remains an allegation and review, not a legal finding.

The practical issue is residency. Texas law requires voters to register where they live, though voters may temporarily use an address where they do not reside if they intend to return. Election lawyers cited by ProPublica and The Texas Tribune said Paxton’s ongoing divorce could make that argument harder.

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The complaint also creates a process question. State law requires the secretary of state to refer complaints to the attorney general if there is reasonable cause to suspect criminal conduct. That raises an obvious conflict concern because the complaint involves Paxton himself.

Paxton has repeatedly declined to answer the newsrooms’ questions about his voter registration and residency. His campaign and office also did not respond to questions about Talarico’s comments.

Social reaction has amplified the story, especially from Talarico’s campaign and Democratic accounts highlighting Paxton’s refusal to answer questions.

What happens next depends on the secretary of state’s review and whether the complaint is referred for further action.

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