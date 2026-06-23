The Kennedy Center says it will stay open beyond July 5 after a federal judge blocked plans for a two-year closure, but the institution is not yet committing to new performances or long-term staffing decisions.

In a court filing submitted Friday, Kennedy Center management said it plans to maintain operations and public access while awaiting a board vote expected in mid-July. That vote could determine whether the center pursues a full closure, a partial closure, or a phased renovation strategy.

The filing follows a ruling from U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper, who temporarily halted the planned shutdown and required the center to reconsider its approach. While management says it will keep portions of the facility accessible, attorneys argued the court order does not require previously canceled performances to be rescheduled or new programming to be booked immediately.

That position has become the center of the dispute.

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Rep. Joyce Beatty, an ex officio trustee and plaintiff in related litigation, argues that keeping the building open without meaningful performances could effectively accomplish the same result as a closure. Her legal team has urged the court to require additional evidence that the center intends to continue functioning as an active performing arts venue.

The broader significance extends beyond a construction project. The Kennedy Center serves as the nation’s flagship performing arts institution, and uncertainty surrounding future programming has become a focal point in debates over its governance and direction.

What happens next will likely depend on the board’s mid-July decision and whether the court concludes that current operations satisfy its order blocking the shutdown.

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