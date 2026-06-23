The Kennedy Center says it will remain open beyond its planned July 5 closure date after a federal judge blocked a two-year renovation shutdown. But the center is not yet booking new performances or expanding staffing, according to a court filing submitted Friday.

Management told the court it intends to maintain public access to the building while delaying major programming decisions until the board of trustees chooses a renovation strategy at a meeting expected in mid-July. Options reportedly include a full closure, partial closure, or phased construction approach.

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The filing has intensified a legal dispute with Rep. Joyce Beatty, who argues the center is not fully complying with the court’s order because performances remain canceled and no effort is being made to restore programming.

The fight has become about more than renovations. The key question is whether the Kennedy Center can remain a functioning performing arts institution while postponing decisions about shows, staffing, and future operations. The outcome could shape the future of one of the nation’s most prominent cultural institutions.

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