Kenya’s wildlife authorities are investigating the deaths of 15 elephants in the Amboseli ecosystem after several animals showed signs of partial paralysis before dying.

The Kenya Wildlife Service said 10 elephants developed the condition and died within one to two days. Five others were found already dead, with carcasses partly consumed by scavengers. Most of the dead animals were females and calves, and the deaths were reported around Kimana Sanctuary and Kuku Ranch near Amboseli National Park.

The cause has not been confirmed. Preliminary testing by a University of Nairobi laboratory detected a possible toxic substance in samples from the elephants. Separate testing by the Government Chemist was negative for the toxins tested, and KWS said additional analysis is underway.

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Officials are also reviewing possible environmental sources, including water points and other contaminants in the affected areas. That step matters because a shared exposure could create broader risk for wildlife using the same landscape.

KWS has said there is no evidence that the condition can be transmitted to humans.

The deaths have drawn public concern in Kenya. Nation reported that conservationists and local leaders are demanding answers, and Kenyan media posts have amplified the mystery surrounding the deaths.

Amboseli is one of Kenya’s best-known elephant landscapes, making the deaths both a conservation issue and a public confidence test for wildlife authorities. The next major step is the release of additional toxicology and environmental results that could show whether the animals were exposed to a common source.

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