Rep. Kevin Hern has won the Republican nomination for Oklahoma’s open U.S. Senate seat, positioning himself as the overwhelming favorite to represent the state in Washington next year.

The seat opened after former Sen. Markwayne Mullin left Congress to become Secretary of Homeland Security in President Donald Trump’s administration. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt temporarily appointed energy executive Alan Armstrong to fill the vacancy until voters elect a successor.

Hern entered the race with major advantages, including an early endorsement from Trump. Political observers noted that the endorsement helped keep several potential Republican challengers out of the contest, allowing Hern to consolidate support and campaign resources. He ultimately won enough votes to avoid a runoff.

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The result is another data point in the ongoing debate about Trump’s influence in Republican politics ahead of the 2026 midterms. While some recent races have shown well-funded candidates can overcome Trump-backed opponents, Oklahoma’s Senate contest reinforced the value of securing the president’s support in heavily Republican states.

The race also drew attention for campaign spending and discussions about outside political influence. Some political observers argued the combination of Trump’s endorsement and fundraising advantages effectively froze the field before the primary began. While those concerns circulated among activists and commentators, Hern’s victory margin suggests broad support among Republican primary voters.

With Oklahoma remaining one of the country’s most reliably Republican states, national forecasters currently view the seat as strongly favoring the GOP heading into November.

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