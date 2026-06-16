Kevin Warsh’s first major test as Federal Reserve chair is arriving fast: whether to keep interest rates steady even as President Donald Trump continues to favor lower borrowing costs.

Reuters reports that Warsh is expected to lead the Fed through a meeting where policymakers are likely to hold rates steady while inflation remains above the central bank’s 2% target. That decision could immediately place Warsh in a politically sensitive position, especially if economic data gives the Fed little room to cut.

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The larger issue is Federal Reserve independence. If Warsh resists pressure and frames the decision around inflation, labor-market strength and financial stability, he could signal that the Fed remains data-led. If he appears too aligned with Trump’s rate preferences, markets may question whether monetary policy is being shaped by politics.

Social reaction has already focused on that tension, with posts emphasizing Warsh’s statement that Fed independence is “essential” and market accounts warning that traders are braced for higher-rate risk.

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