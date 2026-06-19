Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei says he personally disagreed with the new U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding but approved it after receiving assurances that Iran’s interests would be protected. He also stressed that future direct talks with Washington would not mean accepting American demands.

The comments stand in contrast to messaging from President Donald Trump and members of his administration, who have portrayed the agreement as a major strategic achievement for the United States.

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The differing narratives highlight a familiar pattern in U.S.-Iran diplomacy: both governments often present the same agreement differently to domestic audiences.

For Trump, the emphasis is on American leverage and results. For Khamenei, the emphasis is on preserving Iranian sovereignty and resisting outside pressure.

The gap between those messages could become one of the biggest tests for future negotiations, particularly if disputes emerge over sanctions relief, nuclear restrictions, or enforcement mechanisms.

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