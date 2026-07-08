Kroger’s $1.65 billion deal to buy Giant Eagle is turning into a new front in the U.S. grocery wars, with shoppers watching what it could mean for prices, stores and workers.

The companies said the deal includes $1.25 billion in cash and about $400 million in assumed liabilities. Giant Eagle brings 197 supermarkets, 11 standalone pharmacies and about $9 billion in annual sales across five states. Kroger expects the transaction to close in 2027, pending regulatory clearance.

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The deal comes after Kroger’s attempted Albertsons merger collapsed in 2024 following antitrust challenges. This smaller acquisition gives Kroger a regional expansion path as discount rivals, including Aldi, continue pressing traditional grocers on price. Aldi has said it plans to add 800 U.S. stores by the end of 2028.

Local reaction is already focused on whether Kroger keeps Giant Eagle locations open, honors workers and preserves the store identity Pittsburgh shoppers know.

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