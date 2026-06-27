A luxury resort project in Albania linked to Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump has escalated from a coastal development dispute into a broader political test for Prime Minister Edi Rama.

The project’s highest-profile piece is a planned resort on Sazan Island. Reuters reported in 2025 that Albania approved a Kushner-linked company, Atlantic Incubation Partners LLC, as a strategic investor for a €1.4 billion development, with the government projecting roughly 1,000 jobs and state participation through the Albanian Investment Corporation.

The political problem for Rama is that the project is now tied to a much larger public argument over protected land, coastal access, land-title disputes, foreign investment, and corruption concerns. Wired reported that protesters are calling for Rama’s resignation and for the repeal of laws they say enable unchecked investment, including protected-area and strategic-investment measures.

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Opponents have framed the protests as the “Flamingo Revolution,” a reference to protected wildlife in sensitive coastal areas near the development debate. CBS News and other outlets have reported days of demonstrations, while Reuters has reported protests over environmental impact and disputed land claims around related Kushner-linked development.

Rama has defended the resort push as part of Albania’s economic modernization and tourism strategy. Reuters reported that he vowed to move ahead despite protests and said wildlife would be protected, while an environmental assessment remained pending.

The consequence is larger than one resort. For Albania, the fight tests whether high-end foreign investment can coexist with transparent land rules, protected-area standards, and public consent. For Rama, the risk is that a development pitched as modernization becomes a symbol of elite access and weak accountability.

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