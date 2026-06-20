A new Los Angeles County report warns that the proposed Paramount Skydance acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery could place roughly 2,500 jobs in Los Angeles County and 6,000 jobs worldwide at risk due to consolidation and overlapping operations.

The findings add fuel to concerns already raised by county officials and entertainment workers about the long-term impact of media-industry consolidation. Los Angeles County leaders previously ordered an economic review of the merger and directed staff to prepare workforce-support strategies if layoffs occur.

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The debate comes as Hollywood continues to face production slowdowns, lingering effects from labor strikes, increased competition in streaming, and years of cost-cutting across major studios.

Supporters of the merger argue it could strengthen the combined company and lead to increased film production, while critics point to past media mergers that were followed by significant workforce reductions.

The proposed transaction remains subject to regulatory review.

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