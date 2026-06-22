The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool’s renovation was intended to be a showcase project ahead of America’s 250th anniversary celebrations. Instead, it has become one of the most discussed federal infrastructure stories of the month.

Days after reopening, the newly renovated pool developed a significant algae bloom that turned portions of the water green while sections of the blue coating began peeling away. President Donald Trump has blamed vandalism, claiming chemicals were poured into the pool and that parts of the surface were intentionally damaged. Administration officials say multiple arrests and citations have been issued.

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Critics argue vandalism may not explain all of the problems. Engineers, preservation advocates, and commentators have questioned the renovation’s design choices, including the decision to apply a blue coating and move forward under an accelerated timeline. Reports indicate previous renovations have also struggled with algae outbreaks, raising questions about whether some of the current issues are operational rather than criminal.

The administration says repairs will begin immediately and those responsible for vandalism will face prosecution.

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