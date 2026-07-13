Preliminary findings from the D.C. medical examiner show Sen. Lindsey Graham likely died from an aortic dissection connected to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, according to AP and CBS reporting. The official cause of death has not been finalized because toxicology and microscopic testing remain pending.

Graham, 71, died Saturday after what his office described as a brief and sudden illness. The finding explains the likely medical cause of one of the most consequential political deaths of the year, but it does not close the broader political fallout.

The immediate question now moves to South Carolina. Gov. Henry McMaster is expected to appoint an interim successor, and AP reports that a special election process will follow under state law. That process could quickly draw major Republican contenders while Democrats look for an opening in a state Graham represented for more than two decades in the Senate.

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The reaction reflected Graham’s unusually wide political footprint. President Donald Trump praised him publicly, while Sen. Tim Scott called Graham “irreplaceable.” Foreign leaders and allies also marked his death, citing his long-running support for Ukraine, Israel, NATO, and an assertive U.S. role abroad.

That legacy also drew renewed scrutiny. Graham was remembered as a powerful Senate Republican and Trump ally, but also as a figure whose career included sharp turns, including his move from early Trump critic to close defender and his hawkish positions on foreign policy.

The practical consequence is clear. South Carolina now faces a Senate vacancy, Republicans face a succession fight, and Congress loses one of its most visible foreign policy voices.

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