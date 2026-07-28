World leaders gathered in Washington on Tuesday for the funeral of Sen. Lindsey Graham, turning the memorial for the late South Carolina Republican into a diplomatic moment involving President Donald Trump, Ukraine and Israel.

Graham’s funeral began with ceremonies in Washington, including an arrival at the U.S. Capitol and a service at Washington National Cathedral, according to the schedule released by his Senate office. Trump was listed among the service participants, while Reuters and AP reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were also in Washington.

The gathering carried policy weight beyond the memorial. Graham was one of the Senate’s most aggressive advocates for Ukraine, Israel and a more forceful U.S. role abroad. Reuters reported that he had visited Kyiv repeatedly since Russia’s 2022 invasion and met with Zelenskyy shortly before his death.

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AP reported that Zelenskyy’s visit included a White House meeting with Trump and came as a Russia sanctions bill with bipartisan support was being viewed as Graham’s main policy tribute. In plain English, the funeral gave foreign leaders face time in Washington while unresolved fights over Ukraine aid, Russia sanctions and Middle East policy remained active.

Public reaction has largely followed two tracks. Trump praised Graham on Truth Social, calling him one of the greatest people and senators he had known. Ukraine-focused Reddit discussions showed appreciation for Graham’s support of Kyiv, but also criticism of his hawkish foreign policy record.

That split reflects Graham’s larger legacy. He was remembered by allies as a consequential Senate figure, but his interventionist worldview also made him a frequent target of criticism from antiwar voices and parts of the online right and left.

Funeral events continue in South Carolina, where Graham’s office said the public would be invited to pay respects during Wednesday services before a private family burial.

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