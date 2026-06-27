Luigi Mangione’s attorneys and federal prosecutors discussed a possible plea agreement in his federal case, but the talks fell apart, according to CBS News and ABC News reports citing sources familiar with the matter. Mangione is accused in the December 2024 killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson and has pleaded not guilty in state and federal proceedings.

The failed discussions leave the federal case moving toward a scheduled Manhattan hearing, where trial planning is expected to remain on the agenda. CBS reported that it is unclear how close the sides came to a deal or whether talks could resume.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →

Mangione’s lead attorney, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, criticized the reporting as based on anonymous sources and argued it could prejudice Mangione’s right to a fair trial. The story is already drawing online reaction, including Reddit debate over whether plea talks are routine legal strategy or a damaging leak.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →