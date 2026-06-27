Luigi Mangione’s federal case appears headed toward its next courtroom step after reported plea discussions between his defense team and federal prosecutors broke down.

CBS News reported that Mangione’s attorneys and prosecutors in New York discussed a possible plea agreement ahead of a Monday Manhattan federal court hearing, but the talks fell apart, citing two sources familiar with the matter. ABC News also reported that defense attorneys had discussed a possible guilty plea with federal prosecutors. Mangione has pleaded not guilty in state and federal cases tied to the December 2024 killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

The practical consequence is straightforward: unless negotiations restart, the federal case remains on a trial track. CBS reported that it is unclear how close the sides came to a deal, what terms were discussed, or whether there will be another effort to resume talks. The scheduled hearing is still expected to focus on trial planning.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →

The Justice Department’s case stems from federal charges filed after Thompson was killed in Midtown Manhattan. DOJ records show Mangione was charged in connection with the alleged stalking and murder of Thompson and use of a silencer in a crime of violence.

Mangione’s defense pushed back sharply on the reporting. Lead attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo told ABC News that information attributed to anonymous sources was part of a pattern that could prejudice Mangione and violate his right to a fair trial and impartial jury.

The report also landed in an unusually active online environment. Reddit users debated whether plea talks are routine, whether the leak could harm Mangione, and whether the defense statement was strategic. Broader supporter communities remain divided between health-care reform framing and strict presumption-of-innocence messaging.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →