Rep. Madeleine Dean’s early criticism of Graham Platner is getting renewed attention after the Maine Democrat withdrew from the U.S. Senate race and left his party scrambling to replace him.

Dean told Fox News Digital that Platner had “disqualified himself,” saying she was relieved after his campaign collapsed. Her comments followed Platner’s withdrawal from the race after a sexual assault allegation, which he denies. The campaign had already been under pressure over earlier controversies involving a Nazi-associated tattoo, inflammatory Reddit posts, and allegations about past behavior.

The political consequence is direct. Platner had won the Democratic nomination in a race against Republican Sen. Susan Collins, one of the GOP’s most closely watched incumbents. His withdrawal means Maine Democrats must choose a replacement nominee before the state deadline, a process AP reported will involve a state nominating convention.

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The reaction has also become part of the story. Sen. John Fetterman criticized Platner and Democrats who backed him, while Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Ro Khanna withdrew support after the allegation surfaced. Khanna later told Politico Playbook that he got the call wrong, according to Fox’s summary of the fallout.

Author Stephen King also drew attention after deleting a post that said he hoped Platner would not drop out, while Reddit discussions about Platner’s withdrawal showed the controversy spreading beyond official political circles.

The larger issue is candidate vetting. Democrats now face a compressed replacement process in a race central to Senate control, while Republicans are expected to use the collapse to question Democratic judgment.

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