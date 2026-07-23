A federal judge in Manhattan has set June 1, 2027 as the trial date for Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, in a U.S. drug trafficking case that now moves into a high stakes fight over immunity and jurisdiction.

Reuters reported that U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein set the date during a Wednesday hearing and also established a pretrial schedule. Maduro’s first round of dismissal motions is due September 2, with a November 17 hearing set for arguments. Defense lawyer Barry Pollack told the court he plans to argue that Maduro is immune from prosecution as the head of a sovereign state.

Maduro and Flores have pleaded not guilty. The Justice Department’s case alleges Maduro and other Venezuelan officials partnered with drug traffickers and narco terrorist groups to move cocaine to the United States. Those allegations have not been proven in court.

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The legal stakes are larger than the trial date. Maduro’s defense is expected to challenge not only the indictment but also the legality of his capture. Reuters reported that Maduro has called himself a prisoner of war and that the Justice Department previously argued the operation was lawful because it served an important national interest and did not require congressional authorization.

Public reaction is already split. AP reported supporters and detractors outside the courthouse, while Maduro’s son, Nicolás Maduro Guerra, denounced the prosecution on Instagram and said supporters gathered in Caracas.

The next major step is the immunity fight. If the court allows the case to proceed, the June 2027 trial could put one of the world’s most recognizable former leaders before a U.S. jury on narcotics and weapons charges.

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