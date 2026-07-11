Maine Democrats are moving toward a late-July nominating convention to replace Graham Platner, turning a collapsed Senate campaign into a high-pressure fight over process, party control and the race to unseat Republican Sen. Susan Collins.

Platner formally withdrew from the U.S. Senate race after previously saying he would leave the contest following a sexual assault allegation he denies. The Maine secretary of state’s office received his withdrawal paperwork, according to AP.

That filing triggered the next deadline. Under Maine law, a political committee may replace a nominee who withdraws by the July deadline, and the replacement nomination must be made by 5 p.m. on the fourth Monday in July. For this race, AP reported that Democrats must name the replacement by July 27.

The Maine Democratic Party’s state committee has approved a convention process to choose the nominee. Bangor Daily News reported that the plan would include the full state committee and 500 delegates elected proportionally by county committees, though the party has not released full rules or a public timeline.

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The political consequence is plain. A relatively small convention body may now decide who carries Democratic hopes in one of the party’s most important Senate races.

Several Democrats have already moved toward the opening, including Shenna Bellows, Troy Jackson, Nirav Shah, Dan Kleban, Jordan Wood, Paige Loud, David Costello and Andrea LaFlamme. State Rep. Valli Geiger has expressed interest but has not formally announced, AP reported.

The process is also drawing visible reaction online. Political accounts and local reporters are framing the convention as the next major flashpoint, while CBS reported a direct dispute between party officials and Platner’s camp over whether his former campaign should influence the replacement process.

For Democrats, the challenge is bigger than filling a ballot line. They must choose a nominee fast, keep Platner’s former supporters engaged, avoid the appearance of an insider handoff, and prepare for Collins in November.

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