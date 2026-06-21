Hannah Pingree’s victory in Maine’s Democratic primary for governor gives Democrats their nominee for the open governor’s race, and creates a more complicated political signal for Graham Platner’s Senate campaign.

The Maine Secretary of State’s Office said Pingree won after ranked-choice tabulation, with former Maine Senate President Troy Jackson eliminated in the third round and Nirav Shah finishing as runner-up. The results remain unofficial until final tabulation is communicated to Gov. Janet Mills.

Jackson’s loss matters beyond the governor’s race because he was closely aligned with Platner, the Democratic Senate nominee challenging Republican Sen. Susan Collins. The Maine AFL-CIO reported in May that Platner ranked Jackson first, saying they were aligned on labor and organizing issues. Jackson also campaigned alongside Platner and Sen. Bernie Sanders.

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That makes Pingree’s win less a rejection of Platner himself than a sign that Maine Democratic voters are making race-by-race choices. AP reported that Platner won his Senate primary by a wide margin, while the governor’s race required ranked-choice voting after no candidate cleared 50 percent.

The social reaction has been real but not overwhelming. Fox News framed Jackson’s defeat as a blow to Platner, while Reddit discussion around the linked story appeared limited. That suggests the stronger framing is not “backlash,” but coalition testing.

For Democrats, the next question is whether Platner can keep working-class and progressive enthusiasm while winning over the broader coalition Pingree just demonstrated.

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