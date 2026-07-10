Maine Democrats are moving toward a large state convention to choose a new U.S. Senate nominee after Graham Platner said he would suspend his campaign while denying a sexual assault allegation.

The Maine Democratic Party’s state committee voted Wednesday to hold a nominating convention if a vacancy is created. Bangor Daily News reported the process would include 500 delegates elected proportionally through county committees, along with the full state committee.

The next step is not just political. It is procedural.

Maine election officials said Thursday morning that Platner had not yet filed an official withdrawal notice. A public declaration is not enough, according to the secretary of state’s office. The withdrawal must be submitted in writing and include a signature.

That matters because the deadline is tight. Platner must formally withdraw by July 13 at 5 p.m. for Democrats to replace him. The party would then have until July 27 at 5 p.m. to finalize a new nominee.

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The replacement fight is already underway. The Associated Press reported that Troy Jackson, Nirav Shah, Dan Kleban, Shenna Bellows, Jordan Wood, Paige Loud, and Valli Geiger are among Democrats who have shown interest or entered the conversation.

Social reaction is shaping the race as much as procedure. Bernie Sanders urged Platner to step aside, while Ro Khanna and Ruben Gallego withdrew endorsements. Our Revolution, the group founded by Sanders supporters, shifted its backing to Jackson. Republicans quickly used the allegations to attack Democrats more broadly.

The consequence is plain. Maine Democrats have less than three weeks to pick a nominee for one of the country’s most closely watched Senate races against Republican Sen. Susan Collins. A convention may give the party a broader legitimacy argument, but only if the rules are clear, fast and trusted by Platner’s former supporters.

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