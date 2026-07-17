Maine Democrats are entering the first major test of their rushed effort to replace Graham Platner as the party’s U.S. Senate nominee, with candidates sprinting to build delegate support before a July 25 convention in Bangor.

The Maine Democratic Party says all 16 counties will hold delegate meetings on July 18 and 19. The convention will include 601 delegates, with 500 selected through the county process and 101 coming from the Democratic State Committee. The party says the nominee must be submitted by July 27.

That makes the race less like a traditional primary and more like an organizing test. Candidates must persuade activists, recruit supporters to serve as delegates, and show they can inherit at least part of Platner’s coalition after his sudden withdrawal.

AP reported that the field is trying to appeal to Platner’s progressive base while refocusing the race on Republican Sen. Susan Collins. The stakes are national because Maine is viewed as a key Senate contest.

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Troy Jackson appears to have an early organizing edge, according to a Bangor Daily News report, while Shenna Bellows, Nirav Shah, Jordan Wood and other Democrats are also competing for support.

The process has already produced visible backlash. Paige Loud withdrew from the contest, telling Maine Public she objected to a process she called a “deeply unserious spectacle.” She argued that campaigns were effectively trying to pack rooms with pledged delegates.

The next step is the county delegate meetings. The practical consequence is clear. In a race that could affect Senate control, the candidate with the strongest delegate operation this weekend may gain the clearest path to becoming Collins’ challenger.

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