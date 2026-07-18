Maine Democrats held their first televised U.S. Senate debates since Graham Platner withdrew from the race, giving a crowded field of candidates a narrow window to prove they can reset the contest against Republican Sen. Susan Collins.

The debates, hosted by News Center Maine in Portland, came during a compressed and politically sensitive replacement process. AP reported that Democrats are working under a July 27 deadline in state law, with 601 party delegates scheduled to meet July 25 to choose a new nominee.

Platner quit after being accused of rape, an allegation he denies. His exit left Democrats trying to preserve the energy of his progressive campaign while moving past the controversy quickly enough to compete in November. AP reported that candidates are now scrambling to win over Platner’s voters and redirect the race toward Collins.

The leading debate-stage argument was not only who agrees most with Platner’s agenda, but who can turn that base into a viable general-election campaign. Candidates discussed issues including ICE, Medicare for All and foreign policy, while also trying to define Collins as vulnerable.

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That effort unfolded alongside visible online reaction. Ashley Webb’s answer about qualifications became the debate’s most viral moment, with conservative outlets saying the clip drew more than 750,000 views on X and sparked mockery from right-leaning accounts.

The social reaction may help drive attention, but the larger consequence is procedural and political. Maine Democrats must now choose a nominee in days through a delegate process that leaves little time for fundraising, organizing or voter introduction.

The next test is whether the party can leave the convention with a nominee who can consolidate Platner’s base, withstand Republican attacks and make the race about Collins rather than Democratic turmoil.

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