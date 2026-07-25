Maine Democrats will meet Saturday in Bangor to choose the party’s next U.S. Senate nominee, narrowing a turbulent replacement process to a convention vote with statewide and national stakes.

The Maine Democratic Party says 601 delegates from all 16 counties will gather at 9 a.m. at the Cross Insurance Center. WABI reports the remaining ballot includes former Maine Senate President Troy Jackson and Saundra Pelletier, CEO of Evofem Biosciences, after David Costello withdrew and endorsed Jackson.

The convention comes after Graham Platner’s campaign collapsed, forcing Democrats to use a special process to name a replacement nominee. The party says Maine law gives it responsibility for filling the vacancy, and the state committee voted to do so through a nominating convention.

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The practical consequence is simple. A relatively small group of delegates will decide who becomes the Democratic nominee against Republican Sen. Susan Collins, rather than voters choosing through a standard primary.

Jackson enters the convention as the apparent front-runner. AP reported he is poised to become the nominee, while noting that the race against Collins could become important to Democrats’ hopes of retaking Senate control.

Public reaction has focused less on the event logistics than on the process. Reddit discussions show support for Jackson, but also concerns from some users who argue the party should have used a special election or should avoid treating the nomination as settled before delegates vote.

The next step comes Saturday, when delegates cast votes in Bangor and the party leaves with a nominee who will immediately face pressure to consolidate Democrats before the general election.

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