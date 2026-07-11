Maine Democrats are trying to separate Graham Platner from the movement that powered his Senate campaign, a political balancing act that now sits at the center of the race to challenge Republican Sen. Susan Collins.

Platner officially withdrew from the U.S. Senate race after a sexual assault allegation that he denies. AP reported that the Maine Democratic Party will hold a July 25 nominating convention with 601 delegates from all 16 counties, ahead of a July 27 deadline to name a replacement. Reuters reported that Platner’s name will not appear on the Nov. 3 ballot.

The immediate consequence is procedural. Democrats have only days to settle on a new nominee.

The larger political consequence is harder. Platner won support by running as a working-class outsider with a populist message aimed at wealth inequality and establishment politics. Now the candidates trying to replace him must decide whether to adopt that message without inheriting the scandal attached to the candidate.

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That tension is already shaping the race. The Washington Post reported that Democratic hopefuls are condemning Platner while embracing parts of the rhetoric and agenda that made his campaign resonate.

Public reaction has also raised the stakes. Bernie Sanders called for Platner to withdraw, and Elizabeth Warren also urged him to drop out after the allegation became public.

For Democrats, the replacement process is now both a ballot deadline and a message test. The party has to nominate someone fast, but that nominee will also have to answer a broader question. Can Democrats keep Platner’s anti-establishment energy without allowing the race to remain defined by Platner himself?

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