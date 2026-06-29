A new New York Times/Portland Press Herald/Siena poll shows Democrat Graham Platner narrowly leading Republican Sen. Susan Collins in Maine’s closely watched U.S. Senate race, but the result points more to a toss-up than a clear advantage.

Platner leads Collins 49% to 47% among 608 likely voters, according to the poll conducted June 19–26. The margin of error is ±4.8 percentage points, meaning the two-point gap is well within statistical uncertainty.

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The race matters nationally because Democrats view Maine as one of their best opportunities to flip a Republican-held Senate seat. Collins is seeking another term in a state that backed Democrats in the 2024 presidential election.

Social reaction quickly centered on the race’s volatility. WMTW’s Facebook post drew thousands of reactions, while political poll accounts on X highlighted both Platner’s lead and Collins’ path to keeping the race close.

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