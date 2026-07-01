Darializa Avila Chevalier’s upset win in New York’s 13th Congressional District is drawing new national scrutiny after CNN reported that deleted posts from her old Twitter account included favorable references to communism, Marxist ideology and authoritarian communist figures.

Chevalier, a Democratic socialist backed by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, defeated incumbent Rep. Adriano Espaillat in the June 23 Democratic primary, according to AP results reported by NY1. She is now headed toward the November general election in a heavily Democratic district covering parts of Upper Manhattan and the Bronx.

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The political consequence is larger than one candidate’s old posts. Republicans are already framing democratic socialist candidates as evidence of a broader leftward shift, while Democrats face questions about how nominees like Chevalier would fit inside the House caucus. CNN reported that Chevalier has said she has grown since the posts and will not be reactive to attacks.

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