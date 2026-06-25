Democratic socialist-backed candidates scored a major victory in New York’s congressional primaries, giving New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani a clean sweep and deepening a fight over the Democratic Party’s future.

Darializa Avila Chevalier, Claire Valdez and Brad Lander all won Democratic primaries after receiving Mamdani’s support, according to multiple reports. The results included two incumbent losses and strengthened the influence of New York’s organized left inside the party.

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The political consequence is larger than three House races. The wins show that democratic socialist candidates can defeat establishment Democrats in low-turnout, deep-blue urban primaries when they combine grassroots organizing, younger voters and anti-establishment messaging.

But the national lesson is less certain. Reuters reported that some centrist Democrats cautioned against treating New York as a model for the whole country, while progressives described the results as evidence of a broader shift.

The next test is whether the movement can win outside New York’s political terrain.

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