New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is facing a sharper housing-policy test after new rental data showed market rents hitting record highs in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Corcoran reported that Manhattan’s median rent reached $5,295 in June, while Brooklyn’s median rent rose to $4,350. Both figures were up about 8 percent from a year earlier, underscoring how little relief many market-rate renters are seeing in the city’s affordability crisis.

The numbers are politically sensitive because they follow the Rent Guidelines Board’s decision to set 0 percent increases for one-year and two-year rent-stabilized leases beginning Oct. 1, 2026. The freeze applies to roughly 1 million rent-stabilized apartments, not to market-rate units.

That split is now driving the fight. Mamdani and tenant advocates argue the freeze gives renters direct relief in a city where housing costs have become unmanageable. Supporters also point to data showing many low-income rent-stabilized tenants remain under severe financial pressure.

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Critics counter that the policy may leave market-rate renters exposed while adding financial stress to regulated buildings. Rent board dissenter Arpit Gupta warned that frozen rents could reduce money available for maintenance and worsen distress in older rent-stabilized buildings. Realtor.com economist Jake Krimmel also warned that freezing stabilized rents could keep renters in place and push more pressure into the market-rate side.

The social reaction has widened beyond landlord groups. NYC Comptroller Mark Levine posted that rents had reached an all-time high and called for zoning updates, more city investment, faster construction, and bringing vacant regulated units back to the market.

The practical consequence is plain. The rent freeze may protect many stabilized tenants, but it does not solve the broader supply problem facing renters outside that system.

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