Secretary of State Marco Rubio joined Israeli and Lebanese diplomats in Washington to announce a U.S.-backed framework agreement that American officials described as a first step toward peace after months of conflict involving Hezbollah.

The agreement was signed by Israeli Ambassador Yechiel Leiter and Lebanese Ambassador Nada Hamadeh Moawad. The State Department said the framework is designed to create a process for dismantling Hezbollah’s infrastructure, restoring Lebanese control over territory taken by Israeli forces during the fighting, and creating a U.S.-facilitated Military Coordination Group for Lebanon.

The practical consequence is clear. The deal attempts to link Lebanese sovereignty, Hezbollah disarmament and Israeli withdrawal into one staged process. For Lebanon, that means the government would have to expand state security authority in areas where Hezbollah remains powerful. For Israel, it means withdrawal would depend on whether officials believe threats along the northern border have been removed.

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That condition is already driving backlash. Reuters reported that Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem rejected the agreement as a surrender to Israel, called it “null and void,” and said the group would continue armed resistance. The Amal movement also criticized the agreement as favoring Israel, according to Reuters.

Social reaction followed the same split. AP and NBC posts amplified the signing as a major diplomatic development, while Al Jazeera English, Iran International and TRT World highlighted Hezbollah’s rejection and sovereignty concerns.

The next test is implementation. A signed framework gives Rubio and the State Department a diplomatic win, but it does not resolve whether Hezbollah will disarm, whether Israel will withdraw, or whether Lebanon’s government can enforce the terms without triggering deeper internal conflict.

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