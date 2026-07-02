The U.S. House will not hold a planned vote on an amendment that would have cut $3.3 billion in annual military financing for Israel, according to The Jerusalem Post.

The amendment, filed by Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky to H.R. 8595, would have prohibited funds in the State Department appropriations bill from being used for Israel and reduced the Foreign Military Financing Program by $3.3 billion. The House Rules Committee had previously listed the amendment as “Made in Order,” making it eligible for floor consideration.

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The cancellation matters because a floor vote would have forced House members to take a public position on U.S. military funding for Israel at a time of growing Democratic division over the issue. Rep. Ro Khanna criticized the decision, while some Democrats argued the amendment was too broad and could affect diplomatic funding as well as military support.

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