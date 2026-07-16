A massive great white shark named Contender is drawing renewed attention after a tracking signal put the OCEARCH tagged predator back in the Atlantic spotlight.

Contender is a mature male white shark measuring 13.8 feet and weighing an estimated 1,653 pounds, according to OCEARCH. The research group tagged him Jan. 17, 2025, about 45 miles off the Florida Georgia coast.

The latest development is not a confirmed close approach to a beach. Fox Weather reported that Contender’s recent update was a Z ping, a brief signal that shows the shark surfaced but did not remain above water long enough for researchers to calculate exact coordinates. OCEARCH Chief Scientist Dr. Robert Hueter told Fox Weather that longer surface time can produce a stronger location fix.

That distinction is the core of the story. Contender may be following the seasonal northbound pattern associated with Atlantic white sharks, with Cape Cod and eastern Canada drawing attention because of summer prey availability and past shark activity. But the latest data does not prove his exact location or confirm a direct beach threat.

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OCEARCH’s Facebook post about monitoring Contender drew 1.3K reactions, 62 comments, and 76 shares, while another public Facebook post framed the update around Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket.

For coastal readers, the practical consequence is awareness. The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy says its Sharktivity app uses confirmed sightings, detections, and user reports to promote safety and coexistence, while warning that no tracking app can determine whether a beach is completely safe.

NOAA Fisheries also notes that white sharks are prohibited from retention in most U.S. waters and are managed under federal shark fishery rules, making the story as much about conservation and tracking as beach curiosity.

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