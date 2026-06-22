Missouri residents can once again access medication abortion after a state judge struck down several abortion restrictions that she found violated the state’s voter-approved constitutional amendment protecting reproductive freedom.

Jackson County Circuit Judge Jerri Zhang ruled that many longstanding abortion regulations, including rules affecting abortion pill access, conflicted with Amendment 3, which Missouri voters approved in 2024. The decision clears the way for Planned Parenthood affiliates to resume prescribing abortion medication in Missouri for the first time since 2018.

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The ruling represents one of the most significant abortion-rights victories in a state that previously enacted one of the nation’s strictest abortion bans after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022. Missouri became the first state to restore abortion access through a voter-approved constitutional amendment after adopting a near-total ban.

The legal fight is not over. Missouri officials are expected to appeal, and abortion opponents are pursuing future ballot measures that could once again restrict access.Medication Abortion Returns to Missouri Following Court Ruling on Amendment 3

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