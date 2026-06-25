A new Washington Post analysis shows mega-donors have already poured more than $1.3 billion into the 2026 election cycle, underscoring how wealthy individuals, companies and industry-backed political groups are moving early to shape the midterms.

The spending includes major contributions from liberal donor networks, venture capital figures and corporate-linked groups tied to fast-moving policy fights. The Post identified George Soros-linked giving at $102 million and Ben Horowitz and Marc Andreessen at $91.2 million, including support for an AI-focused super PAC.

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One of the clearest stakes is cryptocurrency regulation. Fairshake, the leading pro-crypto super PAC, and its affiliates have reportedly amassed more than $193 million for 2026, with support from Coinbase, Ripple and a16z.

The consequence is straightforward: outside money is already shaping the election battlefield before many voters are paying close attention.

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