The 2026 midterm elections are already being shaped by a small class of major political donors.

The 50 largest individual donors have contributed more than $1.6 billion so far this cycle, according to a Washington Post analysis of Federal Election Commission data reported through July 20. The Post found Republican-leaning donors accounted for about $1.05 billion, compared with about $362 million from Democratic-leaning donors and about $234 million from bipartisan or special-interest donors.

George Soros ranked first on the Post’s list with $102 million in large donations, including money tied to Geosor and the Fund for Policy Reform. Elon Musk ranked third with $90.6 million, including major support for America PAC and Republican congressional super PACs. Venture capitalists Ben Horowitz and Marc Andreessen ranked second with $91.3 million.

The practical consequence is that outside groups can begin shaping the campaign environment months before many voters are paying close attention. Money can fund advertising, voter outreach, polling, digital operations and issue messaging in competitive races.

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The legal structure matters. The Federal Election Commission says super PACs may accept unlimited contributions from individuals, corporations, labor organizations and other political committees for independent spending.

That makes the Post’s analysis more than a donor ranking. It is a snapshot of how federal campaign finance now works.

Social reaction has focused on billionaire influence rather than only party advantage. Public-facing posts from progressive accounts and Sen. Bernie Sanders’ campaign finance messaging have framed the issue around Citizens United, super PACs and whether wealthy donors have too much power over elections.

The next step is whether this early donor advantage translates into spending in the closest House and Senate races as November approaches.

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