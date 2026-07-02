Megyn Kelly is criticizing the Trump family’s business activity even as she says she remains politically supportive of President Donald Trump.

In an interview with Sky News Australia, Kelly said she was “disappointed with some aspects” of Trump’s presidency and called the family’s financial activity “grifty,” according to The Independent. She said she disliked similar concerns around Hunter Biden and does not like seeing them around the Trumps either.

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The criticism is notable because Kelly remains a Trump supporter and framed her comments as coming from inside the conservative media world, not from Trump’s political opponents.

The White House rejected the conflict-of-interest framing. A White House spokesperson told The Independent that Trump acts in the public interest and that “there are no conflicts of interest.” A spokesperson for Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump also denied that their business activity improperly involves government decisions.

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