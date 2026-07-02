Megyn Kelly is criticizing the Trump family’s business activity, calling some of the family’s moves “grifty” while saying she remains broadly supportive of President Donald Trump.

Kelly made the comments during an interview with Sky News Australia, where she said she was “disappointed with some aspects” of Trump’s presidency, according to The Independent. Her sharpest criticism focused on reports about business activity involving Trump’s sons and Trump-linked ventures.

The comments carry extra political weight because Kelly is not a routine Trump critic. She described herself as a fan of Trump’s sons and said she still views Trump as preferable to Kamala Harris. That makes the story less about a partisan attack and more about conservative-media pressure over ethics and conflicts of interest.

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Mediaite reported that Kelly compared the concerns to Hunter Biden’s business dealings, saying she disliked that controversy and also dislikes similar questions around the Trumps. Mediaite also connected the remarks to scrutiny of Trump family crypto ventures and a reported Kazakhstan mining deal involving business interests tied to Trump’s sons.

The White House denied wrongdoing. A spokesperson told The Independent that Trump acts in the public interest and said there are no conflicts of interest. A spokesperson for Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump also said claims that they are profiting from government activity are “categorically false.”

The plain-English consequence is political, not legal at this stage. Kelly’s criticism gives conflict-of-interest concerns more traction among conservative audiences that may otherwise dismiss them as Democratic attacks.

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