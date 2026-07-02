Democratic socialist Melat Kiros defeated Rep. Diana DeGette in Colorado’s 1st Congressional District Democratic primary, delivering one of the clearest signs yet that progressive challengers are expanding their reach inside the Democratic Party.

The result ended DeGette’s nearly three-decade hold on the Denver-area seat. Reuters reported that Kiros ousted DeGette in a district the incumbent had represented for 29 years, while Axios reported that the Associated Press called the race for Kiros shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The upset carries national weight because DeGette was not a conservative or centrist Democrat. She had a long progressive record, but Kiros and her supporters framed the race around generational change, corporate PAC money, U.S. policy toward Israel, ICE and whether Democratic voters want more confrontational leadership.

Colorado’s primary night produced other anti-establishment wins. Reuters reported that progressive state Rep. Manny Rutinel defeated Shannon Bird in the Democratic primary for Colorado’s 8th Congressional District, a competitive seat held by Republican Gabe Evans. Attorney General Phil Weiser also defeated Sen. Michael Bennet in the Democratic governor’s primary.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →

Axios reported that some House Democrats described DeGette’s loss as a “wake-up call,” while Justice Democrats defended the result as evidence that voters wanted the party to move beyond establishment-backed incumbents.

The consequence is bigger than one Denver race. Kiros’ victory suggests progressive challengers may keep testing safe Democratic seats, especially where incumbents are vulnerable on age, donor ties or foreign policy.

Kiros now moves toward the November general election in a heavily Democratic district, where she is expected to have a major advantage.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →