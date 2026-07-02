Democratic socialist Melat Kiros defeated Rep. Diana DeGette in Colorado’s 1st Congressional District Democratic primary, ending the Denver lawmaker’s nearly three-decade hold on the seat and giving progressives one of their biggest upset wins of the cycle.

The result is politically significant because DeGette was not a centrist Democrat. She was a 15-term incumbent with a long progressive record, including support for Medicare for All. But Kiros and her allies turned the race into a test of generational change, corporate PAC money, Israel policy and the power of grassroots organizing.

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Reuters reported that Colorado progressives also scored major wins in other races, including Manny Rutinel’s victory in the 8th District primary and Phil Weiser’s defeat of Sen. Michael Bennet in the governor’s race.

The practical consequence is clear: Democratic incumbents in safe blue districts may face more pressure from the left, even when they already identify as progressive.

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