Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has publicly rejected President Donald Trump’s claim that she “begged” him for a photograph during the recent G7 summit, calling the story “completely made up.”

Trump made the remarks during an interview with Italian broadcaster La7, saying Meloni wanted a photo “so badly” and that he only agreed because he “felt sorry for her.” Meloni responded with a video statement saying neither she nor Italy “ever beg.”

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The dispute quickly expanded beyond personal criticism. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani canceled a planned trip to the United States and condemned Trump’s remarks as offensive. Other Italian political figures rallied behind Meloni despite deep political differences.

The confrontation comes after months of growing tension between the two leaders over foreign-policy issues, including disagreements involving Iran and NATO-related matters. What began as a personal comment is now being viewed in Europe as a test of U.S.-Italy relations and Trump’s approach toward allied governments.

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