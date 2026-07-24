Meta will not face a planned Los Angeles trial next week after a Florida teenager dropped his lawsuit accusing the company’s platforms of contributing to depression, anxiety, sleep loss, and social media addiction.

The plaintiff, identified in court filings as R.K.C., had sued Meta, YouTube, TikTok, and Snap. Reuters reported that YouTube and TikTok settled in June, while Snap also reached a settlement before Meta became the remaining defendant. Meta said the claims against it were dismissed without any payment.

The legal consequence is limited but important. Meta avoids this specific bellwether trial, meaning a jury will not test the teen’s claims against the company in this case. But the dismissal does not resolve the broader wave of litigation over whether social media platforms were designed in ways that harmed young users.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →

Reuters reported that R.K.C.’s case was among more than 3,300 similar California state court cases, with about 2,600 related lawsuits pending in federal court. The first federal case brought by a Kentucky school district settled for 27 million dollars, while earlier litigation produced verdicts against Meta and Google.

Meta has denied the allegations and continues to argue that these lawsuits lack merit. Plaintiffs in the broader litigation contend that platform features encouraged compulsive use and that companies misrepresented risks to young people.

Social reaction has been active but mixed. Reddit technology and news threads included skepticism about the timing of the dismissal, while legal forums continued discussing whether earlier plaintiff wins could affect future cases. Those reactions show audience interest, but they do not verify claims about why the teen withdrew.

The next question is whether remaining state and federal cases create more trial pressure for Meta or lead to additional settlements.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →