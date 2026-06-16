Meta is rolling out a new AI-powered search experience on Facebook that generates answers using publicly shared posts from Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and other Meta properties instead of simply returning links. The feature, called AI Mode, appears alongside traditional Facebook search options and allows users to ask follow-up questions conversationally.

The launch reflects a broader shift across the AI industry. Google increasingly incorporates Reddit discussions into AI Overviews, while Perplexity, Grok, ChatGPT, Gemini, and other systems combine web content, publisher information, and community discussions to generate answers.

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Meta says AI Mode is designed to provide responses grounded in what people are publicly sharing across its apps. That approach could increase the importance of Facebook Groups, public pages, and creator content as sources of AI-generated recommendations.

The rollout has already generated discussion around privacy, attribution, and whether AI-generated summaries will improve or complicate search experiences on social platforms.

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