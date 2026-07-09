Meta is reportedly working on prototype AI glasses that could continuously record audio and take photos every few seconds, a shift that would raise the stakes in the fight over smart eyewear and public consent.

The Financial Times reported that Meta is testing “super sensing” glasses meant to let users ask Meta AI about what they saw or heard. The Verge summarized the report, noting that the glasses may process metadata rather than give users direct access to raw recordings.

The concern is not just whether the wearer wants an AI memory assistant. It is whether everyone around the wearer knows they are being captured.

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Public reaction is already visible. Vogue Business reported Instagram users calling camera equipped smart glasses surveillance disguised as fashion, while Reddit discussions show ongoing concern about recording limits, privacy lights, and covert use.

Meta says it is updating its glasses to disable the camera if the capture LED is physically tampered with or destroyed. That answer may not settle the larger issue if future AI glasses are designed to sense the world passively.

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