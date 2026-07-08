House Speaker Mike Johnson says House Republicans will try again to pass the SAVE America Act, a Trump backed voter ID and proof of citizenship bill, by attaching it to a budget reconciliation package.

The strategy matters because reconciliation can avoid the Senate filibuster, but election rules that do not directly affect federal spending can be removed under Senate procedures. Democracy Docket reported that Johnson called the bill a top priority for both himself and President Donald Trump, while also noting that the Senate parliamentarian previously objected to including the act in a budget bill.

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The policy fight is already disrupting Congress. AP reported that House business stalled after hardline Republicans pushed to include the SAVE America Act in must pass legislation, sending lawmakers home early before the holiday recess.

Social reaction has centered on two arguments. Supporters frame the bill as election security. Opponents and voting rights advocates say it could block eligible voters and may fail again in the Senate.

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