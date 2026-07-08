House Speaker Mike Johnson says House Republicans will make another push to pass the SAVE America Act, this time by trying to attach the Trump backed voter ID bill to a budget reconciliation package.

Johnson said the bill remains a top priority for him and President Donald Trump, according to Democracy Docket, and argued that reconciliation could be the path to getting it through the Senate. The move is politically significant because reconciliation bills can bypass the Senate filibuster, but they are limited by rules governing what can be included in budget legislation.

The SAVE America Act would create stricter national voting requirements. Vox reported that the bill would require proof of citizenship for voter registration, stricter photo ID rules for in person voting, and added identification requirements for mail ballots. It would also give the Department of Homeland Security a role in checking voter rolls for noncitizens.

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The immediate consequence is procedural and political. If Senate rules block the voting provisions from a reconciliation package, Johnson may deliver another House vote without a clear Senate path. AP reported that the dispute over Trump’s demand for the bill has already helped stall House business and forced lawmakers into an early recess.

Public reaction is already shaping the story. Conservative audiences have amplified the voter ID argument, including on Newsmax social posts. Voting rights accounts and progressive outlets have focused on the risk to eligible voters and the likelihood that Senate rules could stop the plan. Talking Points Memo posted that Johnson was trying to move the bill through party line reconciliation again, while Democracy Docket described the effort as likely to face Senate rules trouble.

The next test is whether House Republicans can produce a reconciliation vehicle that survives both internal GOP divisions and Senate procedural review.

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