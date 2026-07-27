Millions of people across the Midwest and South are facing dangerous heat and storm risks as a heat dome keeps temperatures and humidity at hazardous levels.

The Associated Press reported that at least 40 million people were under extreme heat warnings across central and southern parts of the United States, with heat indexes well above 100 degrees stretching from Minnesota to Mississippi and west into southern California and Nevada.

The National Weather Service attributed the conditions to a heat dome, a pattern that traps heat and can prolong dangerous temperatures. AP reported that Rapid City, South Dakota, reached 112 degrees Saturday, and a horse race in Shakopee, Minnesota, was canceled because of the heat.

The heat is not the only threat. A National Weather Service briefing from St. Louis said maximum heat index values of 110 plus were expected Monday and warned that severe thunderstorms could develop later in the day, with damaging winds as the primary hazard.

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The Weather Service warning summary showed extreme heat warnings across parts of Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Nebraska, Tennessee, Arkansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma and Kansas, with some heat index forecasts reaching 115 to 117 degrees.

Social reaction focused less on debate and more on urgent public-safety amplification. National Weather Service accounts, regional forecast offices, local stations and meteorologists posted heat and storm warnings as the event spread across multiple states.

The consequence is immediate. Extreme heat increases the risk of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, especially for children, older adults, people with medical conditions and anyone working or exercising outdoors. Storms could add power outages, flooding or wind damage in areas already under dangerous heat.

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