A police shooting that killed 1-year-old Kohen Wiley outside a Walmart in Senatobia, Mississippi, is drawing national attention and fueling protests across the small north Mississippi community.

According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, officers responded to a reported shoplifting incident involving diapers on June 14. Authorities say a driver moved a vehicle toward officers, prompting an officer to fire. The family disputes that account and has called for the release of body-camera footage.

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The shooting has become larger than a single officer-involved incident. Community leaders and civil-rights advocates argue it reflects years of strained relationships between police and Black residents in Senatobia. Recent demonstrations have demanded transparency and accountability while attorney Ben Crump and civil-rights leader Bernice King have publicly criticized the shooting.

The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave while state investigators review the case. The release of video evidence and investigative findings will likely determine the next phase of the controversy.

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