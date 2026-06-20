A Missouri judge has struck down numerous state abortion restrictions, ruling they violate the reproductive freedom amendment approved by Missouri voters in 2024. The decision removes requirements including the state’s 72-hour waiting period and allows Planned Parenthood affiliates to begin offering medication abortions in Missouri again for the first time since 2018.

The ruling represents another chapter in Missouri’s ongoing post-Dobbs legal battle. After voters narrowly approved Amendment 3 in 2024, courts and lawmakers have repeatedly clashed over how much of Missouri’s previous abortion framework can remain in place.

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Supporters say the judge simply enforced the state constitution as voters wrote it. Opponents argue the decision removes protections they believe are necessary for patient safety and are expected to continue appeals.

The fight is far from over. Missouri voters are expected to face another abortion-related constitutional measure in 2026 that could repeal or significantly alter the protections approved just two years earlier.

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